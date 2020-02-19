Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 244,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.