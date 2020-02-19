Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,401 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

