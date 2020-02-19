Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 105,450 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 712.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

