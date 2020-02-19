Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,628,000 after buying an additional 169,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,563,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.59 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

