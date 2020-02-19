Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in ResMed by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $174.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $176.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $5,582,346 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.