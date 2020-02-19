Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after acquiring an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $235.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

