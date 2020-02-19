Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 590,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.