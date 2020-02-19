Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to 2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.71.

Corelogic stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 590,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit