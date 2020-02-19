Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

CHR stock opened at C$7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$8.45.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.