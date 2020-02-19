Cott (BCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cott to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Cott stock opened at C$20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -622.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cott has a 1 year low of C$15.62 and a 1 year high of C$21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.66.
Cott Company Profile
