Cott (BCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cott to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Cott stock opened at C$20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -622.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cott has a 1 year low of C$15.62 and a 1 year high of C$21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.66.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

