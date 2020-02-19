Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

CVTI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 211,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,187. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $269.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.