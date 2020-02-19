Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($51.68).

1COV traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €40.86 ($47.51). 1,872,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is €39.82 and its 200 day moving average is €42.08. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

