Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $16,573,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $14,478,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Universal Display by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 105,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.48. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $116.92 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

