Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.