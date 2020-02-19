Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.