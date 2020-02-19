Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

