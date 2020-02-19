CryCash Tops One Day Volume of $9,770.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. CryCash has a total market cap of $481,803.00 and $9,770.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryCash has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

