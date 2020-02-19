Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $47.75 million and $119,418.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00007943 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00492992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.61 or 0.06754595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005208 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

