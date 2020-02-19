Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

