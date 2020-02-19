Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CMI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.
Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.
In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
