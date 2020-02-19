CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CTEK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,055. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

