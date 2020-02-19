Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,128,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the previous session’s volume of 329,938 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.40.

CTSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.