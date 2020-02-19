Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,128,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the previous session’s volume of 329,938 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.40.
CTSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.