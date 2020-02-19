DAD Chain (DAD) Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $830,758.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00492681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.06710135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00072294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027418 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

