Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dana in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

NYSE:DAN opened at $17.26 on Monday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

