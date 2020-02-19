Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 773.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,015 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

AbbVie stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

