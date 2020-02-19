Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

