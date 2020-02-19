Day & Ennis LLC Sells 640 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

