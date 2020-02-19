DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 12,061 Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 62.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100,323 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,210,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Evolent Health Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

