Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.02). Delek US posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE DK traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Delek US has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

