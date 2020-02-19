Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Nomura reduced their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,177 shares during the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,909. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

