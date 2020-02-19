DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58, 317,183 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 237,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

