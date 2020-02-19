Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 5%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 451,252 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 556,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 607,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 64.8% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 481,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

