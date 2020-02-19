Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.59.

DERM stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dermira by 252.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dermira by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dermira by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Dermira by 38.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

