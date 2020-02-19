Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.59.

DERM stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dermira by 252.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dermira by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dermira by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Dermira by 38.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit