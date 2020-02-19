Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Tops $6.09 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $51.16 or 0.00503165 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.09 million and $171,840.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.02996876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00149067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,046 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.