DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. 355,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.