Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Sells $4,406,044.24 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. 366,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

