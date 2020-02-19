Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $466,155.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00492992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $649.61 or 0.06754595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005208 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,539,038 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

