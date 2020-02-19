Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.50.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

