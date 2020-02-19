Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $31,350.00.

Shares of Zynga stock remained flat at $$7.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,090,410. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 569.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.