Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 50,795 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $145.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

