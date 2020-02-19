Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 129,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 827,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Emerald Bay Energy Company Profile (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

