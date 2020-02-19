Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $88.00 at Bank of America

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMR. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.