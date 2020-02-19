Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $88.00 at Bank of America

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMR. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.
Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.
In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
