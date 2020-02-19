Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 7.1%

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 215,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 151,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

