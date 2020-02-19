Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,153. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

