Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 508.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Employers by 66.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 138.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,515. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

