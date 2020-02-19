Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.50. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2,345,444 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

