Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.50. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2,345,444 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

