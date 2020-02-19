eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, DragonEX and Bibox. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $76,672.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Hotbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

