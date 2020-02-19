Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Up 5.3%

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.55, 3,256,568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,633,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after buying an additional 3,733,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after buying an additional 2,922,884 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,103,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

