Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Up 5.3%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.55, 3,256,568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,633,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after buying an additional 3,733,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after buying an additional 2,922,884 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,103,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit