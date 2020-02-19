Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 127.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

