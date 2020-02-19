Etsy’s (ETSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

