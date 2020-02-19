Evercore ISI Reiterates “Hold” Rating for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 386,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,484.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

