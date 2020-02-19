Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
EVFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.
Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.54. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $20,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.