Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.54. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,302.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,578 shares of company stock worth $385,810 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $20,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

